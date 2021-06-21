Suspect in London attack on Muslim family to appear in court

In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., Thursday, June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. A 20-year-old man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario is set to appear in court this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould