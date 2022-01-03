Daycare union criticizes Quebec shortened isolation time for asymptomatic staff, kids

Valerie Grenon, the president of the Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance union speaks to daycare workers in front of the Ministry of Families offices Friday, September 11, 2020 in Montreal. One of the largest's Quebec daycare unions is condemning the province's latest measure shortening isolation periods for asymptomatic staff and kids who were in contact with positive cases of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz