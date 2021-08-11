Whale transferred to U.S. aquarium from Marineland dies, no plans to replace it

A beluga whale rolled to its new habitat in a transport cart after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Connecticut. An American aquarium said they will not replace a beluga whale that died last week after being transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., in the spring. Mystic Aquarium said Havok, a male beluga, died Friday morning after a lengthy battle with a gastrointestinal condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mystic Aquarium-Jason DeCrow *MANDATORY CREDIT*