Ontario election campaign chugs along in hybrid mode, with two leaders isolating

Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner pose for a photo ahead of the Ontario party leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. Ontario's election campaign will run half virtually, half in-person today, as the leaders for the New Democratic and Green parties isolate with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn