One man killed, three others badly injured in west Toronto shooting

TORONTO - A 28-year-old man is dead and three others suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Toronto's west end on Sunday afternoon, police said as they began what they said would be a lengthy and complex investigation.
A suspect or suspects fired dozens of shots from their car at two parked vehicles, striking four people shortly before 2:30 p.m., Toronto police said.
"From the sounds of things, it was very confusing, even for anybody who would have seen what took place," said Insp. Mike Williams. "There was vehicles and people running in different directions. It was quite chaotic."
He said two of the victims -- men in their late 20s or early 30s -- tried to run away from the gunfire, but collapsed on the street nearby.
Police initially reported there were five victims, but later said there were only four.
One of the surviving victims is in life-threatening condition, while two others suffered injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, Williams said.
As the wounded recover in hospital, Williams said police were working the scene.
One of the two vehicles that was shot at was riddled with bullet holes, with one officer estimating as many as a hundred rounds were fired, Williams said.
He said police would be in the area for at least 24 hours to collect evidence and process the scene.
The shooting "doesn't appear to be random," Williams said, but officers aren't ruling anything out.
He said police don't yet have a description of the suspect or suspects, but they're asking anyone with information to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2021.