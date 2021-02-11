NewsAlert: Ontario education minister says March break postponed until April

TORONTO - Ontario is postponing March break until the week of April 12.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the move this afternoon.
He said the postponement is an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
He said the decision was based on the advice of the province’s chief medical officer and other health officials.
The province's largest teachers' union, the association representing public school boards and the NDP had called on the government to keep the break in place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.