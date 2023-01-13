Union calling on Ontario to hire support staff to address school violence

A union representing education workers in Ontario is calling on the government to hire more support staff to help students and address a recent rise in violence in and around schools. Laura Walton, the president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions says trained and available mental health workers and teacher assistants should be available on site in every school to support to students who are struggling. Walton speaks to the media in Toronto on November 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young