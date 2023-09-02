Toronto church Revivaltime Tabernacle says it will no longer shelter asylum claimants

Pastor Judith James speaks during a press conference at Revivaltime Tabernacle Church, in North York, Ont., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Revivaltime Tabernacle, a predominantly Black church in Toronto's Downsview area that took in several hundred recent asylum claimants over the past month amid the city's shelter space crisis, says it will no longer offer itself as a shelter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin