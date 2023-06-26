A look at the seven candidates leading the race to be Toronto's next mayor

Toronto mayoral candidates Josh Matlow, left to right, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao take the stage at a mayoral debate in Scarborough, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Toronto residents will elect a new mayor today, four months after former leader John Tory admitted to having an affair with a staffer and stepped down from the city's top job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young