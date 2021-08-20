Ontario NDP want former Tory who refused vaccination replaced as deputy speaker

Ontario PC MPP Rick Nicholls holds a news conference at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Thursday, August 19, 2021, to announce that he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Ontario NDP want Nicholls, a former Tory legislator, who was booted from caucus for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to be replaced as deputy speaker in the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young