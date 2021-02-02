Ontario won't make Feb. 5 goal of vaccinating all LTC, high-risk retirement residents

Vials with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine are seen in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Ontario says supply delays mean it won't meet its goal of giving all nursing-home residents the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mary Altaffer