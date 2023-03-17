Ontario Provincial Police arrest Brampton woman in abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Det. Sergeant Jason Dinsmore provides additional information on the January 2022 abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, January 12, 2023. OPP have arrested and charged a suspect in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette