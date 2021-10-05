Unvaccinated former Ontario Tory out as deputy speaker at legislature

Rick Nicholls, the former Speaker of the House for the Ontario government who was pushed out of the PC caucus for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, speaks to a crowd gathered to protest measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Nicholls, representative for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, is out as deputy speaker at Queen’s Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young