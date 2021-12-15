Case of man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont., adjourned to February

In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., Thursday, June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. The case of a London, Ont., man facing terror-related murder charges for allegedly killing four members of a Muslim family has had his case adjourned to February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould