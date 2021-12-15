Case of man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont., adjourned to February

In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., Thursday, June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. The case of a London, Ont., man facing terror-related murder charges for allegedly killing four members of a Muslim family has had his case adjourned to February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

LONDON, Ont. - The case of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family has been adjourned to February.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck in London, Ont., on June 6.

Police have alleged the incident was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk. The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

Veltman is next in court on Feb. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.

