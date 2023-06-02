Bridge that closed on Quebec's north shore, isolating communities, to partly reopen

Quebec Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault talks to media, Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Saint-Lazare-de-Bellechasse, Que. A bridge that provides the only road access to several communities on Quebec's north shore will reopen next weekend after being abruptly closed this week due to a crack. Guilbault says after the Transport Department performed safety checks, it has been determined the bridge can be reopened to light vehicles starting next weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher