Police arrest 19-year-old Hamilton man for threatening local high school

Hamilton police said on Friday that they have arrested a 19-year-old man after a threat was made at Westdale Secondary School.
It's the latest arrest in a series of investigations revolving around threats made to nine Hamilton-area schools.
The force said a 14-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday following a written threat at St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School.
Bishop Tonnos Catholic, Hillcrest Elementary, St. Thomas More Catholic, St. John Henry Newman Catholic Secondary, Sir Winston Churchill Secondary, Cootes Paradise Elementary and Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary have also been threatened.
A police spokesman said all the threats are being handled as separate investigations.
Police expect to make more arrests in the coming days.
The recently arrested 19-year-old who made threats at Westdale was charged with two counts of uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.