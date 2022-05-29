Ontario party leaders share plans to lower food costs, address food insecurity

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca greets guests at Frank’s Place after announcing his plan to remove HST from prepared foods under $20 in Vaughan, Ont., Saturday, April 30, 2022. Three of Ontario's four major political parties are promising to take steps to lower the cost of food and tackle food insecurity, though they offer differing plans for how they would address the hot-button issue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman