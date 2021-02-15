Web portal, service desk in the works for Ontario COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Adults aged 80 or older, seniors in congregate care and Indigenous adults are among those slated to receive COVID-19 doses in the next phase of the Ontario's vaccine rollout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette