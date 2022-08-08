Toronto police say a man is in custody after he allegedly stole a police canine unit SUV and then crashed a few blocks away.
Police say officers responded to reports of a break and enter shortly after 4 a.m. Monday near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.
They say a suspect at the scene allegedly stole a police canine unit SUV with two dogs in the back.
Police say the suspect then drove west before he was involved in a collision at Lawrence Avenue and Keele Street.
They say the suspect then allegedly tried to get into several vehicles at the scene of the collision, including a nearby taxi, before police arrested him.
Police say the man was taken into custody and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries. The two police dogs were unharmed.
There's no word on any potential charges at this time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.