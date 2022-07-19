Quebec reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 82-patient rise in hospitalizations

A colourized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (green) infected with a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (UK B.1.1.7; orange), isolated from a patient sample is shown in an image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Quebec is reporting 35 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 82-patient increase in hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases **MANDATORY CREDIT**