Funeral to be held today for two officers killed last week in Innisfil shooting

A private funeral for two Ontario police officers killed in a shooting in Innisfil last week will be held in Barrie today. Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, died after responding to a call in Innisfil on Oct. 11, 2022. Ontario Provincial Police officer Adam McCourt, left in plainclothes, and Sgt. Jonathan Bouchard salute the arriving procession carrying the bodies of the two officers on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost