Former Toronto Zoo tiger Mila dies after anesthesia accident in Colorado

Mila, an Amur tiger, is shown in this undated handout photo. A Colorado zoo has shared the death of a 2-year-old tiger who had previously lived at the Toronto Zoo after an accident involving anesthesia. A statement by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo. says the tiger, who's name was Mila, died due to a fatal spinal injury after slipping off of a waist-high bench while on anesthesia for a serious dental issue that required surgery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Zoo