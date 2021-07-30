Quebec adds 125 new COVID-19 cases, one further death attributed to virus

MONTREAL - Quebec reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Health officials said the death, the first recorded since July 22, occurred sometime before Thursday.
Authorities said 60 patients were in hospital with the virus, a drop of two from the day before, and 17 were in intensive care, a decrease of three.
"The data is encouraging. The evolution of new cases in Quebec is stable, despite what's happening in the rest of the world," Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote in a post on Twitter. He said the province administered its 11 millionth shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Quebec's public health institute said that 83.9 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose and 65.9 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated. The province administered 66,803 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, mainly second shots.
According to Health Department data released Friday, 61 per cent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 76 per cent of those hospitalized due to the disease over the week ending July 24 were unvaccinated or had received their first dose of vaccine less than 14 days earlier.
Eight per cent of those who tested positive for the virus during that period and 12 per cent of those hospitalized had received their second dose of vaccine more than seven days before, the Health Department said.
Quebec has reported 377,297 confirmed infections and 11,241 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department said more than 1.5 million people have signed up for Quebec's vaccine lottery, with early draws beginning next month and a $1-million grand prize announced on Sept. 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2021.