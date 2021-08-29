TORONTO - One person is in custody and police have recovered a loaded firearm after a shooting inside a prominent Toronto shopping mall on Sunday afternoon.
Gunfire broke out at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre at about 3:30 p.m., sending the building into lockdown, said Const. Alex Li.
"I've been approached by a lot of family and loved ones, and I completely understand the concern," Li said outside the mall. "I want to reassure them that we have had no updated reports of any shooting victims or injuries as a result of this incident."
He said when officers arrived on the scene, mall security staff were able to point them in the direction of the suspect.
Officers chased the accused, and were able to make an arrest, Li said.
There's no word on what charges the suspect may face.
Li said police also recovered a loaded firearm from the scene.
He said the emergency task force is working to make sure the mall is safe before the people locked down inside can go home.
Chase Malka, who was locked in the mall for several hours Sunday, recalled hearing the faint sound of gunshots in the mid-afternoon.
Staff then escorted Malka into the Footlocker.
"It was scary but the staff at the Footlocker were very nice and kept everything in control," Malka said. "Overall everything was handled very well by the staff and the police."
Chris Pryce, another shopper locked down, said he was at Hudson's Bay when the shooter ran through and smashed through some glass trying to escape.
"It was unnerving when they told us to move away from the doors and to barricade ourselves ... in the storeroom," he said.
But given the circumstances, panic was relatively minimal, Pryce said.
"I was with an elderly cancer patient who had a panic attack and was crying but her family was there," he said. "So it was OK that they had them for support."
By the early evening, Pryce said he was fed up waiting to be let out, given that the suspect had already been arrested.
"This is getting a bit long in the tooth," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2021.