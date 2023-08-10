Man dies after being pushed at Toronto subway station

Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station.
Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7.
They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4.
A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter.
He appeared in court on Wednesday.
The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station.
The Toronto Transit Commission reported a 46 per cent increase in violence against its passengers in 2022 compared to the year before.
