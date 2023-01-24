Toronto police say a woman was stabbed in the head and face while riding a streetcar in the city today and another woman has been arrested in the case.
They say police received a call around 2 p.m. for a stabbing on a streetcar near Spadina Avenue and Sussex Avenue and found a woman in her 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police say she was taken to hospital and is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
They say a suspect, a woman in her 40s, was arrested at the scene and will face one count of aggravated assault.
Police found a knife at the scene and say initial reports indicate the two women did not know each other.
Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg says police are aware of ongoing issues with safety on the city's transit system and says riders should be aware of their surroundings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.