Quebec reports more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for seventh straight day

MONTREAL - Quebec's health minister is asking regional authorities to act quickly to shut down operations that aren't respecting COVID-19 health rules.
Christian Dube says the spread of more contagious variants justifies acting when there's good reason to believe the rules aren't being followed.
In a letter sent to regional health directors on Monday, Dube says the current powers granted under the province's Public Health Act stipulate it's not necessary to wait until an investigation is complete before closing a location.
Public health authorities in the province reported 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the seventh straight day that the province has reported more than 1,000 cases.
Authorities reported four additional deaths linked to the virus, including one within the preceding 24 hours.
Hospitalizations rose by 11 from the day before, to 514, the Health Department said, with 121 people in intensive care, a decline of two.
The regions with the most new cases were Montreal with 300, Quebec City with 290 and Chaudiere-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, with 114.
There are now 278.5 active cases per 100,000 people in Quebec City, making it the most affected region in the province on a per capita basis, according to the Institut national de sante publique du Québec, the province's public health institute. Across the province, there are 121.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The institute said an additional 682 suspected cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been detected in Quebec, bringing the total to 11,709.
Five municipalities in Chaudiere-Appalaches entered a lockdown Monday night, meaning residents have to abide by an 8 p.m. curfew and non-essential businesses and schools must close until at least next week.
A similar lockdown was already in effect in Quebec City, the neighbouring city of Levis and Gatineau, in Outaouais.
The province has also lowered the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines from 65 to 60 in the Monteregie region south of Montreal and the Outaouais region in western Quebec.
Dube and Premier Francois Legault will provide an update on the situation in the province at a 5 p.m. news conference.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.