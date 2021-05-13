Quebec stops Oxford-AstraZeneca as a first dose, reports 781 new COVID-19 infections

MONTREAL - Quebec will no longer administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose, following new advice from the province's immunization committee.
The Health Department said Thursday in a news release that people who have received AstraZeneca can choose whether to get a second dose of that vaccine or another available vaccine as a booster shot.
The department, however, says it continues to recommend that people who have received a dose of AstraZeneca get a second dose of the same because it says studies suggest booster shots of different vaccines have been linked to more severe short-term side-effects, such as fever, headaches and fatigue.
Quebec's decision to move away from AstraZeneca follows similar moves in Ontario and Nova Scotia.
Dr. Nicholas Brousseau, chair of Quebec's immunization committee, the Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec, said that with additional supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines, the risk-benefit calculation around AstraZeneca has changed.
People 45 and over in Quebec who have not yet been vaccinated can now quickly get a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which he said are not associated with the "very low risk" of blood clots. Brousseau, however, said the AstraZeneca vaccine saved lives in Quebec by allowing the province to vaccinate more people faster.
"It allowed us to significantly advance the time of their vaccination in the midst of the third wave," he said. "There were more benefits than drawbacks."
Quebec has used almost all the doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine it has received, the Health Department said, adding that all appointments for a first dose of that vaccine will be cancelled. The province said it expects to receive 148,000 doses of AstraZeneca next week, which will be used for second doses.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to rare blood clots, with around one case reported in every 100,000 people vaccinated. The Health Department says the odds of blood clots are lower for the second dose — around one in 1,000,000.
Premier François Legault told reporters Thursday the risk associated with AstraZeneca is very low and the province is following recommendations of public health.
Elsewhere, public health officials in Bas-St-Laurent, northeast of Quebec City, have asked a meat plant in Rivière-du-Loup, Que., to close for 10 days in an effort to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.
Dr. Sylvain Leduc, the public health director in the region, told reporters Thursday 104 workers at the duBreton plant — which employs around 500 people — have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in late April.
The company said in a news release it is co-operating with authorities and has shut down operations.
The Bas-St-Laurent region has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita in Quebec, with 221.6 cases per 100,000 people — more than double the provincial average of 90.7 cases per 100,000.
Leduc said the outbreak at the plant is contributing to the high infection rate in parts of the region but it is not the only cause. He said all of the new cases in the area involve the more transmissible variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in the United Kingdom.
Quebec reported 781 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Health officials said hospitalizations dropped by 10, to 520, and 121 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
Officials said 93,650 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of 4,014,843; about 45 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine.
