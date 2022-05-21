Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 21

Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner debate during the Ontario party leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

London: Makes an announcement. 11 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Virtual: Announces a plan to hire more health care workers. 11 a.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement on the recent surge in carjackings. 10 a.m., Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, 1025 The Queensway, Etobicoke

Hamilton: Visits a campaign office BBQ to thank local volunteers. 2:30 p.m., 282 Dundonald Ave

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Makes announcement on protecting farmland and supporting local food and farmers. 10 a.m.

