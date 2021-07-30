A look at the provincial government's plans for a redeveloped Ontario Place

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, second from left, arrives for an announcement at Ontario Place, alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory, right, Lisa MacLeod, left, Ontario Minister for Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Kinga Surma, Ontario Minister for Infrastructure, in Toronto, Friday July 30, 2021. Ford announced that three companies; Live Nation, Therme Group and Ecorecreo Group, have been selected to redevelop the Ontario Place theme park on Toronto's waterfront, with plans for year-round attractions including a larger concert venue, pools, gardens and an adventure park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Ontario government announced its plans Friday for a redeveloped Ontario Place. Three companies have been hired to develop and run new and upgraded attractions at the site. The province has not specified a cost for the work that it predicts could wrap up by 2030.

Here's a look at the plans proposed by Live Nation, Therme Group and Écorécréo Group for the Toronto waterfront park site.

Amphitheatre:

- Live Nation has been tapped to redevelop the existing Budweiser Stage.

- It will become a year-round venue with space for 20,000 people in the summer and 9,000 people in winter.

- The space will be adjustable to accommodate events in various weather conditions.

- Live Nation says the new facility will employ more than 900 people during events.

Recreation:

- Therme Group will build an "all-season destination" with pools, waterslides, botanical gardens and sports performance services.

- It's set to include activity programming for adults and children.

- The project will include publicly accessible parks, gardens and beaches.

- Food services and entertainment will also be on offer.

- The space is officially titled Therme Canada: Ontario Place.

Adventure park:

- Écorécréo Group has been chosen to build an adventure park.

- It will include aerial and obstacle courses, ziplines, climbing walls and escape rooms.

- The company will also run kayak, canoe, Segway and quad-cycle rentals.

Remaining features:

- Premier Doug Ford says key features of Ontario Place including Trillium Park, the Cinesphere and the pods will remain in the new space.

- He says condos and casinos won't be included in the redevelopment.

