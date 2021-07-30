A look at the provincial government's plans for a redeveloped Ontario Place

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, second from left, arrives for an announcement at Ontario Place, alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory, right, Lisa MacLeod, left, Ontario Minister for Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Kinga Surma, Ontario Minister for Infrastructure, in Toronto, Friday July 30, 2021. Ford announced that three companies; Live Nation, Therme Group and Ecorecreo Group, have been selected to redevelop the Ontario Place theme park on Toronto's waterfront, with plans for year-round attractions including a larger concert venue, pools, gardens and an adventure park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young