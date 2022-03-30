Indigenous leaders call for Thunder Bay Police Service be dismantled, re-examined

Mushkegowuk Council Deputy Grand Chief Rebecca Friday (right) and Nishnawbi Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum listen as St. Anne's Residential School survivor Evelyn Korkmaz speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Monday, October 25, 2021 in Ottawa. Achneepineskum and another Indigenous leader are demanding that the Thunder Bay Police Service be dismantled and are calling on the Ontario government to ensure that effective police services are delivered in its absence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld