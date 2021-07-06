Quebec reports 67 new COVID-19 infections, no deaths as province speeds up 2nd doses

MONTREAL - Health officials in Quebec reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and said no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus had occurred in the previous 24 hours.
Officials said the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and intensive care patients remained unchanged since the day prior, at 102 and 27, respectively. Quebec had 705 active reported cases Tuesday — the lowest number since March 21, 2020, when the province reported 545 active cases.
The government said 97,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday, the vast majority of them second doses.
Meanwhile, Quebecers 18 and up became eligible Tuesday to shorten the interval between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to as little as four weeks. The prior length had been eight weeks.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government was waiting for public health officials to decide whether to shorten the interval between doses for people aged 12 to 17.
Dubé urged people to use the government's online portal to advance their second-dose appointments or visit walk-in vaccination clinics. "It gives the population more flexibility," Dubé tweeted about the shortened interval. "The 2nd dose is essential to fight the virus. You have to go get it."
Health officials said 81.8 per cent of those 12 and older have received a first dose and 39.9 per cent of that age group is considered adequately vaccinated.
The province has reported a total of 375,262 COVID-19 infections and 11,218 deaths linked to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.