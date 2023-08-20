Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of his wife in Quebec

MONTREAL - Provincial police have charged a man with first-degree murder after his wife's body was found in southern Quebec.
Kevin Romagosa, a 39-year-old from Pierrefonds on the Island of Montreal, was also charged with one count of neglect or indecency toward a dead body.
Police say the body of his 34-year-old wife, Robyn-Krystel O'Reilly, was found Saturday on a rural property in Wickham, about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Police say Romagosa was on site when officers arrived, and was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical assessment, where he remains detained.
They say O'Reilly's relatives called police after becoming concerned for her safety.
Police say an autopsy is to be performed to determine that cause of O'Reilly's death.
