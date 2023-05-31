OPP charge 21-year-old in Pembroke double homicide of Mississauga teens

PEMBROKE, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old man from Ottawa has been charged with the murders of two 16-year-old boys and the attempted murder of a third teen over the Victoria Day long weekend.
The triple shooting took place on May 22 in Pembroke, Ont., a small city about 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.
OPP say the 21-year-old man was arrested without incident Tuesday with the help of Ottawa police.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.
Police say two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga were killed and a third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was injured in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting.
They say the accused made an appearance before a court in Pembroke today and was remanded into custody, with his next date set for June 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.