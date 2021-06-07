The first step of Ontario's reopening plan begins on Friday. Here's a list of the activities that will be permitted:
- Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people
- Outdoor dining of up to four people per table
- Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training of up to 10 patrons.
- Essential retail can open at 25 per cent capacity and discount and big box stores can sell all goods.
- Non-essential retail will reopen at 15 per cent capacity
- Retail stores in malls will remain closed unless the stores have a street-facing entrance.
- Indoor religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals may resume at 15 per cent capacity.
- Outdoors religious services, rites and ceremonies including weddings and funerals are permitted with capacity limited to permit physical distancing
- Horse racing and motor speedways may resume competition but without spectators.
- Outdoor pools and wading pools may reopen with capacity limited to permit physical distancing
- Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens may open with capacity limited to 15 per cent for ticketed areas.
- Children's day camps
- Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals
- Overnight camping at Ontario Parks
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.