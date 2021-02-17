Family describes how woman's death from trailer hitch assault upended their lives

Rebecca Mackinac holds a sign alongside demonstrators as they march toward the old courthouse ahead of the second day of the manslaughter trial for Brayden Bushby in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Arguments will be heard today at the sentencing hearing for a man found guilty in the manslaughter death of an Indigenous woman he threw a trailer hitch at four years ago. Brayden Bushby is scheduled to appear in Thunder Bay, Ont., court this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson