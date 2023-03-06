Ontario study finds 'circular hockey hub' vaccine clinic most efficient model

Second-year medical student Nina Hadzimustafic delivers a COVID-19 booster shots at Jabapalooza, a pop up vaccine clinic, in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Mass immunization clinics in which vaccinators and volunteers move around a circular set-up of chairs - with clients staying seated - was by far the most efficient model in an Ontario government study comparing different sites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang