Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 16

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath speaks during a campaign stop in Sudbury, Ont. on Saturday, May 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

 JFJ

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

____

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

____

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: visit to NDP campaign headquarters. 9 a.m. 2069 Lakeshore Blvd. W

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

____

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: makes announcement on the cost of living. 9 a.m. Artscape Daniels Launchpad, Sugar Hall, 4th Floor 130 Queens Quay East, East Tower

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

____

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph, Ont.: participates in local housing panel and debate. 9 a.m. Italian Canadian Club of Guelph, 135 Ferguson Street

Toronto: Takes part in Ontario Leaders Debate. 6:30 p.m. TVO, 2180 Yonge Street

____

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.