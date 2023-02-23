OPP say 26 people charged after 13-month organized crime investigation

Ontario Provincial Police say among the 27 people arrested in the investigation, dubbed Project Coyote, are three members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club and three members of the Red Devils motorcycle club. The joint operation included the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, the Toronto Police Service and the Belleville Police Service. Police handout photo from Project Coyote is pictured and provided on February 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*