Quebec expands efforts to raise vaccination rates using ads, mobile clinic in mosque

MONTREAL - Health officials operated a pop-up vaccine clinic in a hard-hit Montreal neighbourhood for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, as the Quebec government continued expanding its efforts to increase vaccination rates.
More than 100 people were lined up outside a mosque in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood ahead of the 2 p.m. opening of a walk-in vaccine clinic. Health officials have said the clinic will make vaccination easier for citizens of the multi-ethnic neighbourhood, some of whom work unconventional hours at essential jobs or don't speak French or English.
Salam Elmenyawi, the mosque's imam, said he was not expecting as many people to participate and was delighted to see the success of the initiative. The walk-in clinic, he added, is also a way to let the community know that vaccination is permitted during the holy month of Ramadan, which began April 13.
"This is exactly the rule of the mosque, to be part of the interaction with our society, our own neighbourhood," Elmenyawi said in an interview Wednesday. "The virus itself doesn’t recognize and care what religion you are, what background, what gender you are."
The province has vaccinated just over 38 per cent of the population with at least one dose. In Montreal, that number is 34 per cent, while in Parc-Extension it's 20.6 per cent, according to a spokesperson from the local health authority.
In line at the mosque was Lee Dupuis, who said he preferred a walk-in clinic to making an appointment. "The quicker, the better," he said. "This is going to help resolve the situation and things can get rolling again."
Claudia Gutierrez, a few metres ahead of Dupuis in line, works next door and had already made a vaccination appointment at the city's downtown convention centre. But she said she preferred to get a vaccine closer to work.
"It’s exciting because it’s next door," Gutierrez said. "Hopefully this will speed up the process."
As vaccine deliveries increase, Quebec health officials have been widening access to younger members of the general population and encouraging them to book appointments. A new ad released by the Health Department Wednesday showed people playing sports, socializing in bars and hugging loved ones, with the message "each vaccine brings us closer to these moments."
Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter that a record 236,617 people on Tuesday booked vaccine appointments after the province lowered the age of eligibility to people as young as 40.
Montreal vaccine centres had booked just over 82,000 appointments for the next seven days as of Wednesday, with 4,257 open slots remaining. As of Tuesday, the province had met its target of booking appointments or giving shots to at least 75 per cent of residents age 55 and up.
Quebec's public health director, however, has said it's not clear whether that target will need to be surpassed in order to reach herd immunity. He said the real number would depend on the degree to which the virus mutates.
"People are talking about 75 per cent, others are (saying) 80 per cent," Dr. Horacio Arruda told reporters in Quebec City on Tuesday. "You know, it's very difficult to have an exact number, actually, because we need to have more information about different cycles of the disease (over) years."
Previous attempts to encourage Montrealers to get vaccinated included sound trucks blasting messages down residential streets and door-knocking campaigns. Health officials in Parc-Extension told reporters Tuesday they're prepared to offer more pop-up clinics in the weeks to come, including in parks.
Meanwhile, Quebec reported 915 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Health officials said the number of hospitalizations dropped by six, to 588, with a drop of three patients in intensive care, for a total of 152.
Dubé described the situation as encouraging, noting that Quebec's seven-day average of new cases has fallen below the 1,000 mark.
The province's vaccine effort will be boosted by the news that Health Canada on Wednesday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 and up. Dubé said the province was waiting for advice from its provincial vaccine expert committee before unveiling a plan, but promised the health network would be ready to vaccinate teens when the time comes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.