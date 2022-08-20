Multiple injuries after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock

TORONTO - The City of Toronto says ferry service to Toronto Island has been cancelled for the remainder of Saturday after 12 people sustained minor injuries when a ferry crashed as it approached a downtown terminal.
Toronto Paramedic Services spokeswoman Jennifer Dart says five people, including two children, were taken to hospital for treatment, but none of the injuries are deemed serious.
City police say the crash took place around 5 p.m. Saturday as the boat was approaching the Jack Layton dock in the downtown core.
Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell says there were more than 900 passengers on board at the time, adding no one fell into the water.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
City spokesperson Alex Burke says ticket purchases to Toronto Island have been suspended and tickets have been refunded.
"There will be no service to Toronto Island for the remainder of today, Saturday, August 20, as the focus of operations is bringing passengers back to the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, city-side," said Burke.
"Currently there are three vessels in operation, two passengers vessels and one vehicle/passenger vessel. Passengers traveling between Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and Toronto Island should be prepared for a significant wait."
Burke said staff are working with Island residents to accommodate their travel.
"City staff will be conducting a full investigation and, prior to resuming full operations, will require an inspector to sign off on the proper safety procedures and measures," said Burke.
Powell said an investigation will determine whether the ferry sustained any damage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.