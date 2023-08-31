Police arrest custodian after alleged sexual assault at Toronto school

TORONTO - A custodian has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault at a Toronto school earlier this year.
Toronto police say they were called to a school in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area in May, after a student alleged they were sexually assaulted.
The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre opened an investigation, and says an arrest was made on Aug. 18.
Fifty-year-old Sureshkaran Paramanathan of Markham, Ont., is charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and one count of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.
Police say the suspect has been a custodian at the school since April 2013.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.