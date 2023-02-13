CP NewsAlert: Explosion destroys multiple houses under construction: Ottawa Fire NewsAlert: Blast hits Ottawa homes being built Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fire crews say an explosion caused by a gas leak in east Ottawa has "taken out" multiple houses under construction.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ontario/quebec Construction Industry Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCity demolishing own rental homesBooze on beach here for goodCouncillor questions protection of Penticton's 'colonial heritage'Next big thing on Martin Street?Letters to the Editor (4): Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023Bogner’s redevelopment battle rages onNo lifeline for Bogner'sSPCA seizes cattle herd from Cawston rancherPoliticians not giving up on Apex school kidsMontrealer guilty of collecting child porn, hiding out in B.C. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News N.W.T. should look to Nunavut's 3,000-unit housing plan, says Cleveland CP NewsAlert: Explosion destroys multiple houses under construction: Ottawa Fire Edjericon calls for collaboration with Dene Nation on housing 'We’re stuck in two worlds’ Portugal church sex abuse study finds 512 alleged victims Kicking it to the curb: consultation in consideration of curbside collection in rural areas