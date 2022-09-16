Monkeypox activity in Ontario peaked in July, top doctor says

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md., in an undated colorized transmission electron micrograph. Ontario's chief medical officer of health says monkeypox activity in the province has peaked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID