COVID-19 vaccine: Quebec halves interval between first and second doses to 8 weeks

MONTREAL - Quebec is shortening the interval between first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines to eight weeks from 16.
Quebecers will be able to reschedule their appointments for a second dose starting June 7, Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters Thursday in Quebec City. Second-dose appointments will be rescheduled in descending order of age, Dubé said, adding that about three million appointments will need to be changed.
The Health Department had been scheduling Quebecers for second doses at the time of their first-dose appointments. Last week, Quebec shortened the interval between doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to eight weeks.
More than 75 per cent of adults in Quebec have received a first dose of vaccine — three weeks earlier than the province had originally planned, Dubé said.
"We're very happy," he said. "We have succeeded in our first objective."
Meanwhile, health officials Thursday reported a 23-patient drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, for a total of 317, including 68 people in intensive care, a drop of nine. Officials also reported 267 new COVID-19 infections — the fourth consecutive day new daily cases dropped below 300 — and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one within the previous 24 hours.
The province said 85,230 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of 5,808,464; about 62.7 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.
Earlier on Thursday, Premier François Legault said graduation ceremonies and balls for high school students — which had been banned this year by public health authorities — may be able to go ahead in some form.
"I've asked public health to try to find a compromise, because I understand how important it is for young people," the premier told reporters in Quebec City.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.