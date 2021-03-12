Ontario doctors ask for patience as they join vaccination rollout Saturday

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A pilot project offering COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies is expanding more broadly today. Some pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston health units have already started offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to residents between the ages of 60 to 64. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL