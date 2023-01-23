TORONTO - Police in Toronto say two transit workers have been injured following a report that close to a dozen youths attacked them on a bus Monday afternoon.

A post on the force's Twitter account says police responded to Kennedy Road and Merrian Road for a report that a group of 10 to 15 youths attacked three uniformed TTC employees on a bus, and then fled the area.

Police later posted that two employees were assaulted, and that their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to contact them.

The Amalgamated Transit Union says in a statement that two of its members were "violently assaulted" and have reported physical injuries.

Mayor John Tory says in a statement about the incident that acts of violence and disrespect against transit workers need to end.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.

