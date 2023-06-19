Ontario urged to add language on treaty rights to oath for councillors, mayors

King Charles III arrives at St George's Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday June 19, 2023. The oath used to swear in councillors, mayors and other municipal office holders in Ontario should be amended to add an acknowledgment of the treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people, several municipalities are urging. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP