Booster eligibility expands across Ontario as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Ontarians 18 and older will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine booster through the provincial portal this morning, as long as it's been at least three months since they got their second shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg