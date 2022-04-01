'They lived a good life': Family of five killed in Brampton, Ont., fire remembered

Nazir Ali, 28, Raven Alisha Ali-O'Dea, 29, Layla Rose Ali-O’Dea, 6, Jayden Prince Ali-O'Dea, 8, and Alia Marlyn Ali-O'Dea, 10, are seen in this handout photo received March 31, 2022. The mother, father and their three children died after a fire broke out at their home in Brampton, Ont. on Monday March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Randy Narine **MANDATORY CREDIT**